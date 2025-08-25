IAF bids farewell to MiG-21, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh recalls its legacy and operational role — Video

Indian Air Force bid farewell to the legacy Russian-made fighter jet MiG-21 on Monday, 25 August 2025, as the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, visited the last squadron operating the aircraft in the nation, according to a social media post on X.

The defence force announced that the Chief of the Air Staff flew the aircraft in a formation led by Sqn Ldr Priya, symbolising both tradition and transformation in the forces. The aircraft is set to retire after six decades of service in the Indian Air Force on 26 September 2025.

“Honouring the enduring legacy of MiG-21, the Chief of the Air Staff visited No. 23 Sqn ‘Panthers’, the last squadron operating the legendary fighter. The CAS flew a fighter sortie, and also in a formation led by Sqn Ldr Priya, symbolising both tradition and transformation. On 26 Sep 2025, the MiG-21 retires after six decades of glorious service in the IAF,” said the Indian Air Force in a post on the social media platform X.

Chief of the Air Staff's MiG-21 flight According to a video shared by the news agency ANI, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, on Monday, along with the pilots of the No. 23 Squadron ‘Panthers’, decided to take a few rounds in the aircraft before they are taken out of service in September 2025.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said that the workhorse fighter jet, which was inducted in 1964, is a ‘remarkable aircraft’; however, it demands ‘rigorous training’ to operate in the field.

“The MIG-21 has been the workhorse of the Indian Air Force. It was inducted in 1964 and has continued in service ever since. My first flight in a MiG-21 was in 1985. It was a simple yet remarkable aircraft to fly, though it demanded rigorous training,” said Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, cited the news agency.

Retired Sqn Ldr Varlin Panwar, in response to the agency's post, said that senior Air Force officers fly in a trainer along with senior pilots due to not being in active flying. However, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Monday decided to fly in a single-seater MiG-21 Bison.