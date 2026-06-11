IAF celebrates maiden flight of first made-in-India C-295 — What we know about Tata-built military aircraft

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Wednesday celebrated maiden test flight of first made-in-India C-295 military transport aircraft. The IAF is set to procure a total of 56 of C-295 transport aircraft at a cost of around ₹21,935 crore, PTI reported. Among these, 40 will be manufactured in India and the remaining 16 aircrafts will be supplied from Spain in fly-away condition.

To mark this landmark occasion, IAF in a post on X stated, “The Indian Air Force congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295.” Celebrating the successful test flight, IAF hailed India's growing aerospace capabilities under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"The achievement reinforces India's growing aerospace capabilities and underscores the Indian Air Force's commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," IAF added. As many as forty of these C-295 aircraft are being built at a production facility in Vadodara which are being assembled by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in cooperation with Airbus.

The event is a historic milestone as it is represents a major leap forward for the C295 programme and the government's "Make in India" initiative. Notably, C295 is the first “Made in India” military transport aircraft produced at Vadodara's Final Assembly Line (FAL) under a partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the Indian Air Force. Multiple Indian MSMEs are also involved in the manufacturing process, as the parts for the aircraft are being transported to Vadodara facility from across the country.

Airbus Defence in a social media post on X stated, “The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production testing process.”

Airbus Defence further noted that this is the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India.The statement added, "The test flight advances the programme's objective of delivering the first 'Made in India' C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force. A game changer in the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, the C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector."

Also Read | Inside the labour unrest disrupting India’s largest aircraft MRO

Manufactured by Airbus Defence and Space, the C295 aircraft is a versatile and reliable tactical transport plane which has become a cornerstone of military operations worldwide. From providing tactical support, cargo support, surveillance and humanitarian aid to performing other tasks, C295 is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern militaries.