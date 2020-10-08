IAF chief Bhadauria commends air warriors for quick response on Ladakh standoff

The might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF) were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad today. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carry out sharp turns during the flypast.

#WATCH Rafale fighter jet carries out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3GB7CMs0YX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria assured the nation that the Indian Air Force will be ever ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances. "I want to assure the nation that the Indian Air Force will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances," said Bhadauria at Hindon airbase.

"As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations," he added.

Bhadauria further stated that this year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm.

"The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period," said IAF Chief.

"I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army," he added.

