India’s strike at the Balakot camps came after an Indian paramilitary convoy was hit by a suicide car bomb on 14 February 2019 in Pulwama killing 40 personnel. The attack was carried out by a terrorist belonging the JeM group. The Pakistan Force attempted to bomb Indian military installations on 27 February 2019, in retaliation to the Indian strike triggering an aerial engagement along the Line of Control border in Kashmir. The IAF in response scrambled its fighter jets and in the ensuing aerial combat, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman downed a Pakistani F-16 before his own MiG-21 Bison was hit by a missile forcing him to eject. He was captured by Pakistan but returned him to India on 1 March.

