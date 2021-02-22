IAF chief embarks on four-day visit to Bangladesh

The visit of the CAS to Bangladesh comes at a time when both Bangladesh and Indian armed forces are celebrating 50 years of the 1971 victory

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on a four-day trip to Bangladesh on Monday during which he will meet senior officials of the neighbouring country's air force and also visit its key operational bases, the IAF said.

"During the course of the four-day visit, the CAS and delegation are scheduled to interact with senior dignitaries and visit key operational bases of BAF.

"They will discuss the progress made in areas of shared interests and explore avenues to further mutual military cooperation," the Air Force said.

The visit of the CAS to Bangladesh comes at a time when both Bangladesh and Indian armed forces are celebrating 50 years of the 1971 victory.

The visit will also enhance the existing professional ties and bonds of friendship between the two Air Forces, the IAF added.

