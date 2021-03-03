IAF chief to attend 70th-anniversary celebrations of Sri Lankan Air Force

During the two day visit, Bhadauria “is scheduled to interact with various dignitaries and the heads of Services of the Armed Forces of Sri Lanka. IAF and SLAF have had consistent cooperative exchanges over the years and interact regularly through Headquarter level Air Staff talks to share valuable experiences in the fields of ground and flying training, professional military education, HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) and operational best practices. Recent years have also seen the two Air Forces increase inter-personnel engagements through exchange visits of serving personnel and families to both countries," the IAF statement said.