NEW DELHI : Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria has urged the Indian Air Force to incorporate cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence or AI and 5G into strategies and procedures used by the force.

In his address to IAF commanders during the three-day senior officers conference in New Delhi Bhadauria also emphasised the need for “enhanced utilisation of cyber and space domains and continuous update of doctrines, tactics and procedures," a statement said.

The IAF Commanders’ Conference 2021 had “Reorienting for the Future" as its theme. The three-day conference, which ended on Friday, saw detailed deliberations on ways and means to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF.

Bhadauria “stressed upon the empowerment of junior leadership through comprehensive HR reforms and increasing efficiency through organisational restructuring. He also highlighted the requirement for innovative and low-cost solutions for enhancing training effectiveness as well as adopting a scalable contingency response model," the statement said.

The IAF Commanders’ Conference 2021, themed ‘Reorienting for the Future’ concluded at Air HQs on 16 Apr 21. The three-day conference saw detailed deliberations on ways and means to enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF.

The three-day conference also discussed India-China tensions along the Ladakh border and the IAF’s capabilities to deal with any situation along the Line of Actual Control border with China.

India and China have been engaged in a border standoff for more than 11 months. Armies of both countries are currently negotiating the withdrawal of troops from friction points.

The 11th round of senior military commanders’ talks were held on 10 April on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point and lasted for 13 hours. It saw a detailed exchange of views for the resolution of the remaining issues related to the disengagement along the LAC.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.