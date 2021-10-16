This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In view of the Chinese buildup, the Indian Army has also bolstered its preparations along the northern borders as they have now deployed almost an entire reserve tank division, over 50,000 troops and new equipment like the K-9 Vajra howitzers
Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is visiting the forward areas in Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops deployed there, reported ANI on Saturday.
"The Air Force Chief arrived at the Leh airbase on Saturday morning and would be meeting with the Indian Air Force personnel and Special Forces deployed in the forward areas near the Line of Actual Control," the news agency quoted government sources as saying.
"The situation on the Line of Actual Control is that the Chinese Air Force is still present on three air bases on their side of the LAC. We are fully deployed and prepared on our side," Chaudhari had stated during his press conference on 5 October.
As per reports, the Indian Air Force has an edge over the Chinese Air Force as the latter have issues launching operations from their high altitude air bases in Ngari Gunsa, Kashgar and Hotan and the others which are coming up in the region while the Indian Air Force can launch from multiple airbases near the Ladakh area and reach locations faster than their fighter aircraft.
In view of the Chinese buildup, the Indian Army has also bolstered its preparations along the northern borders as they have now deployed almost an entire reserve tank division, over 50,000 troops and new equipment like the K-9 Vajra howitzers to tackle any misadventure.The Indian Air Force is also fast deploying assets along the LAC in both eastern and northern regions which are acting as force multipliers for the forces.
