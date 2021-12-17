IAF chopper crash: SBI hands over 48.40 lakh cheque to deceased Lance Naik's family

The State Bank of India (SBI) has handed over a cheque of ₹48.40 lakh to the widow of Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Chief General Manager (CGM) of SBI (Bhopal circle) Binod Kumar Mishra visited the residence of Jitendra Kumar to hand over the cheque. During his visit, Mishra expressed deepest condolences and grief to the bereaved family members. Mishra presented cheques relating to two insurance claims totaling to ₹48.40 lakh.

Out to the total amount, ₹30 lakh were on account of the accidental death benefit provided to the defence staff under Defence Salary Package and ₹18.40 lakh being the settlement of SBI Life insurance policies, he said. The cheques were handed over to the Lance Naik's wife Sunita, he added.

This week, the Madhya Pradesh government also announced an ex-gratia of ₹1 crore to the family of Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also assured that Naik's daughter will be given a job.

13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Group Captain Varun Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

(With agencies input)

