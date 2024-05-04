IAF convoy attack Live Updates: At least one soldier was killed while five others were injured when a vehicle convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) came under heavy firing from terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a hunt against the terrorists, while the number of casualties is expected to increase in the terrorist attack. The officials from the security forces informed that the attack took place when the IAF convoy was moving towards Sanai Top in the district’s Surankote area. The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar, the officials added.

IAF Convoy Attack Live: Terrorists fled into the nearby forests IAF Convoy Attack Live: One of the trucks in the convoy bore the major brunt with several bullets piercing its front and side windscreen in the firing by the terrorists who were armed with AK assault rifles and are believed to have fled into the nearby forests, the officials said.

IAF Convoy Attack Live: Official confirmation on soldier's death IAF Convoy Attack Live: “One of the five Indian Air Force soldiers injured in the terrorist attack has passed away in hospital during treatment. One more soldier is critical and undergoing treatment while the remaining three are stable," Security Force officials told news agency ANI

IAF Convoy Attack Live: One soldier succumbs to injuries IAF Convoy Attack Live: As per Hindustan Times, one soldier of the Indian Air Force (IAF) succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

IAF Convoy Attack Live: Retired Group Captain calls it ‘cowardly attack’ IAF Convoy Attack Live: "There has been a cowardly attack on an Air Force Convoy in Pooch district. The Rashtriya Rifles teams have cordoned off the area and search operations are underway for the attackers. There were 5 people in the Air Force Convey but none of them suffered very serious injuries and we're administering medical assistance to our air warriors. It seems that this is once again an attempt to disrupt the ongoing democratic process in our country. Air Force is very much capable of giving a suitable retort to such attacks."

IAF Convoy Attack Live: BJP leader Kavinder Gupta slams Pakistan, says ‘during election time…’ “ Information has been received that in Pooch, Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists and the area has been cordoned off. During election time, it is natural that people sent by Pakistan would try to infiltrate and spoil the atmosphere. Security forces are on alert...those who are behind this attack need to be caught soon and neutralised..." the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM said.

IAF releases statement, says ‘cordon and search operations underway’ “An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress," the IAF tweeted.

IAF convoy attack Live: Injured soldiers airlifted IAF convoy attack Live: The injured troops have been airlifted to Command Hospital, Udhampur for further treatment, the security officials told news agency ANI

IAF convoy attack Live: At least 5 soldiers injured IAF convoy attack Live: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, terrorists attacked a vehicle convoy of Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jammu and Kashmir and as per the reports, at least 5 soldiers are injured in the attack.