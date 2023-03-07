IAF creates history! Captain Shaliza Dhami becomes first woman to command combat unit2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 07:29 PM IST
Dhami is also the air force’s first woman qualified flying instructor, and flight commander of a helicopter unit in the western sector, the officials said.
In a first, a woman officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been selected to take charge of a frontline combat unit. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami has been chosen to lead a missile squadron in the western sector. The selection of Dhami for this position highlights the Indian armed forces' ongoing efforts to provide women with more opportunities and expand their role in combat and command appointments.
