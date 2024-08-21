Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  IAF fighter jet accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range

IAF fighter jet accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range

Livemint

The Indian Air Force said no damage to life or property was reported and that an enquiry has been ordered in the incident.

In photo: An IAF contingent arrived at the Eielson AF Base, Alaska, USA, to participate in the upcoming edition of the multi-national exercise Red Flag 24.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft "inadvertently" released an "an air store" near Pokhran firing range area on Wednesday. This happened due to a "technical malfunction", the Indian Air Force said in a statement posted on X.

"An inadvertent release of an air store from an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft took place near Pokhran firing range area, due to technical malfunction, today," the IAF said.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Indian Air Force added that no damage to life or property was reported. The statement read, "An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident."

The IAF, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the "air store".

Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.