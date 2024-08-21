IAF fighter jet accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft "inadvertently" released an "an air store" near Pokhran firing range area on Wednesday. This happened due to a "technical malfunction", the Indian Air Force said in a statement posted on X.
The Indian Air Force added that no damage to life or property was reported. The statement read, "An enquiry by the IAF has been ordered to investigate into the incident."
The IAF, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the "air store".
Sub-Inspector of Ramdevra police station Shankar Lal was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around.