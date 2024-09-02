A MiG-29 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aircraft crashed due to a ‘critical’ technical snag. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

"During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject," said the IAF in a post on X.

The Air Force said that the pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported.

“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," IAF added.

The incident happened away from a populated area, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena, as saying.

Meena added that fire tenders were not been able to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.

Previous incidents On August 31, a snag-hit helicopter being towed to Gauchar for repairs by an MI-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force crashed in the hills near Kedarnath. There were no casualties as the helicopter that crashed was unoccupied

On August 21, an object fell from an IAF fighter aircraft in the Pokhran area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The incident occurred in an isolated area and there was no damage to life or property. Some people heard a loud bang about a kilometre away from the village following which they rushed to the spot and found pieces of an object lying around.

On June 4, Sukhoi 30 MK1 fighter aircraft carrying two pilots crashed in Maharashtra's Nashik. Both aircraft pilots managed to eject safely from the aircraft.

On March 12, Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan during an operational training sortie.

In February, a Hawk trainer aircraft crashed in the Kalaikunda area of West Bengal during a training sortie.