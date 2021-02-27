Subscribe
Home >News >India >IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF gifts 1971 war helicopter to Bangladesh, gets F-86 fighter as return gift

1 min read . 03:44 PM IST ANI

India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of the liberation war in which the Pakistan Army was thrown out of Bangladesh and 90,000 of their troops were made to surrender

Commemorating 50 years of defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and got a legacy F-86 Sabre aircraft as a return gift from Dhaka.

"To mark the Golden Jubilee of 1971 War of Liberation, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria gifted a legacy Alouette III helicopter to the Bangladesh Air Force. Bangladesh Air Force chief too gifted an F-86 Sabre aircraft that had been restored by BAF after the 1971 war. Both legacy aircraft will find a place of pride in museums on both sides," IAF stated in a tweet.

The exchange of aircraft took place in Dhaka during the four day trip of Bhadauria to Bangladesh where he visited different airbases and interacted with the top military leadership of that country.

India and Bangladesh are celebrating 50 years of the liberation war in which the Pakistan Army was thrown out of Bangladesh and 90,000 of their troops were made to surrender.

A number of events are being organised by both countries to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the decisive war.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

