‘IAF, great teacher in life’: Shubhanshu Shukla on IAF's influence during Axiom 4 mission experience

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday felicitated Gaganyatris, including Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, at a special ceremony, alongside his fellow astronauts Group Captain P V Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, and Group Captain Angad Pratap.

Also present at the event were Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Air Force Chief Air Marshal A.P. Singh.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla thanked the IAF for his space journey, shared his Axiom 4 mission experience with air warriors. “Whatever I've gone through and whatever I've achieved, I feel that the background that I had or the preparation that I had for years by being in this uniform and by being in the Air Force, that any one of us who's sitting here would have done an equally good job. And that is the confidence I carry with me whenever I see whatever life throws at you, the kind of character that Air Force has built up for all the people sitting here,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh said, “Forty years ago, when Rakesh Sharma went to space representing India, Shubhanshu Shukla was born shortly after that. A dream was born with his birth. One day, I will also see this earth from the sky. And today, forty years later, not only did Shubhanshu's childhood dream come true, but India also once again hoisted its flag in space. I come from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, Shubhanshu Shukla is from there. He is also our voter.”

Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). He, along with other fellow astronauts, returned to Earth last month after his 20-day space sojourn as part of Axiom Mission 4.

Earlier, Shukla said the experience from the ISS mission would be very useful for India's human spaceflight programme, and he learnt a lot in the past year as part of his mission.

The Gaganyaan project, formally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, aims to send a crewed flight of three members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission in 2027, PTI reported.