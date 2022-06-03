IAF hands over defence land to AAI in 7 locations for civil flights. List here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IAF is also in the process of handing over Defence land for expansion of civil airports at six locations, over and above those covered under Regional Connectivity Scheme
The Indian Air Force has facilitated Working Permission and handing over of Defence Land by Ministry of Defence to Airport Authority of India (AAI) at seven locations, according to the latest official statement.
The statement further mentioned that the move is in tandem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik" (UDAN) scheme and also to facilitate Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).
The land handed over in seven locations by IAF to AAI include, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.
The Airport Authority of India will now be utilising the existing IAF airfields to operate civil flights under the RCS UDAN scheme, the statement read.
Approximately 40 acres of land is being handed over for development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing RCS flights.
Providing air connectivity at these locations will boost the economy and develop the areas, the statement confirmed.
Moreover, IAF is also in the process of handing over Defence land for expansion of civil airports at six locations, over and above those covered under RCS. These locations include - Srinagar, Thanjavur, Chandigarh, Leh, Pune and Agra.
IAF's this move will facilitate expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure.
