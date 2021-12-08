OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IAF helicopter with CDS Bipin Rawat on board crashes in Tamil Nadu
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force helicopter with India’s chief of defence staff General (read) Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," a Twitter post by the Indian Air Force said.

“An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the cause," it added.

More details are awaited.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has asked Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhuri to visit the crash site, a person familiar with the matter said.

Pictures put out by news agency ANI of the crash site showed the mangled wreckage of the chopper in flames over hilly terrain.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout