IAF hosts French Air and Space Force at Jodhpur for 4-day bilateral exercise

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is hosting its French counterpart, the Air and Space Force (Armée de l’Air et de I’Espace) at Air Force Station Jodhpur for bilateral exercises in Jodhpur later this week.

Codenamed Ex-Desert Knight 21, the bilateral exercises will start on 20 January and continue till 24 January. “The French forces are currently deployed in Asia as part of their ‘Skyros Deployment’, and will transit through India" with the exercises taken place on the occasion, a person familiar with the development said.

“The aim of the exercise is to provide operational exposure and share best practices towards enhancing combat capability. Both the forces will participate with fighter, transport, and tanker aircraft. The current exercise is in addition to the ‘Garuda’ series that the two Air Forces engage in, and is indicative of the earnestness of Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force to enhance and further mutual co-operation by making use of the available opportunities for fruitful interaction," the person said.

India considers France to be one of its key strategic partners with cooperation spanning defence, technology, space, diplomacy, smart cities and waste management. India has military hardware of French origin in the inventory of its navy and air force. Paris is currently delivering the India ordered multirole Rafale aircraft for the Indian Air Force. About a third of India’s order of 36 aircraft have been delivered so far. At the UN too, India and France have been collaborating together on issues like terrorism.

