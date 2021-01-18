IAF hosts French Air and Space Force at Jodhpur for 4-day bilateral exercise

“The aim of the exercise is to provide operational exposure and share best practices towards enhancing combat capability. Both the forces will participate with fighter, transport, and tanker aircraft. The current exercise is in addition to the ‘Garuda’ series that the two Air Forces engage in, and is indicative of the earnestness of Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force to enhance and further mutual co-operation by making use of the available opportunities for fruitful interaction," the person said.