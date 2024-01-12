 Debris of crashed IAF An-32 aircraft, that went missing in 2016, possibly 'discovered': Air Force | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 15:57:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 0.30%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,612.20 7.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 633.75 2.17%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,881.70 3.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 816.25 0.05%
Business News/ News / India/  Debris of crashed IAF An-32 aircraft, that went missing in 2016, possibly 'discovered': Air Force
Back Back
Breaking News

Debris of crashed IAF An-32 aircraft, that went missing in 2016, possibly 'discovered': Air Force

 Livemint

Debris of crashed IAF An-32 K-2743 aircraft, that went missing in 2016, may have been 'discovered': Air Force

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

The Indian Air Force said on Friday that the discovery of aircraft debris at the probable crash site, with no other recorded history of any other missing aircraft report in the same area, points to the debris as possibly belonging to the crashed IAF An-32 (K-2743).

An Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft had gone missing over the Bay of Bengal on 22 July 2016 during an operation mission. 29 Personnel were on board this flight.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App