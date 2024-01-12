Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Debris of crashed IAF An-32 aircraft, that went missing in 2016, possibly 'discovered': Air Force

Debris of crashed IAF An-32 aircraft, that went missing in 2016, possibly 'discovered': Air Force

Livemint

Debris of crashed IAF An-32 K-2743 aircraft, that went missing in 2016, may have been 'discovered': Air Force

(FILES) An Indian Air Force Antonov An-32 transport aircraft is pictured as rain falls at an air force base in Srinagar on September 6, 2014. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)

The Indian Air Force said on Friday that the discovery of aircraft debris at the probable crash site, with no other recorded history of any other missing aircraft report in the same area, points to the debris as possibly belonging to the crashed IAF An-32 (K-2743).

An Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft had gone missing over the Bay of Bengal on 22 July 2016 during an operation mission. 29 Personnel were on board this flight.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.