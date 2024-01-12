The Indian Air Force said on Friday that the discovery of aircraft debris at the probable crash site, with no other recorded history of any other missing aircraft report in the same area, points to the debris as possibly belonging to the crashed IAF An-32 (K-2743). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft had gone missing over the Bay of Bengal on 22 July 2016 during an operation mission. 29 Personnel were on board this flight.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

