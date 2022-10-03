IAF inducts first made-in-India light combat helicopters3 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 08:08 PM IST
- These helicopters are capable of destruction of enemy air defence, performing counter-insurgency operations, combat search and rescue tasks
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : In a big boost to its combat prowess, the Indian Air Force formally inducted the first indigenously developed multirole light combat helicopters (LCH), named Prachand, into its fleet at its Jodhpur base in Rajasthan in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.