New Delhi: A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Monday morning during a routine training sortie, resulting in loss of three lives. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

According to the defence ministry, the pilot of the fighter plane experienced an onboard emergency and attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures, but was unsuccessful. The pilot subsequently initiated an ejection, sustaining minor injuries in the process.

In a statement released soon after, the IAF said, “A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today morning at about 0945 hours. The aircraft had got airborne for a routine operational training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh. Soon after, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures."

The pilot was later recovered from a location approximately 25 km northeast of the Suratgarh base. The aircraft wreckage reportedly fell on a house in the Hanumangarh District, resulting in the unfortunate loss of three lives. The IAF expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

A court of inquiry has been constituted to determine the cause of the accident.

The MiG-21 fighter jet, which has been in service with the IAF since the 1960s, has been involved in several accidents over the years, leading to concerns over its safety and calls for its retirement.