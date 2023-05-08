MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan; 3 dead, pilot safe1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:23 PM IST
The MiG-21 fighter jet, which has been in service with the IAF since the 1960s, has been involved in several accidents over the years, leading to concerns over its safety and calls for its retirement.
New Delhi: A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Monday morning during a routine training sortie, resulting in loss of three lives. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh, Rajasthan.
