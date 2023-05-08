MiG-21 fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan; 3 dead, pilot safe

In a statement released soon after, the IAF said, “A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed today morning at about 0945 hours. The aircraft had got airborne for a routine operational training sortie from the Air Force Station at Suratgarh. Soon after, the pilot experienced an onboard emergency, following which he attempted to recover the aircraft as per existing procedures."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}