The Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector, the IF informed in a tweet.

The pilot has been injured and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, the IAF added. The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said.

An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. The pilot ejected safely. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 21, 2021

The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official said. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.