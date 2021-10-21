IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 11:53 AM IST
Plane crash in Madhya Pradesh: The pilot has been injured and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident
An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday morning.
The Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector, the IF informed in a tweet.
The pilot has been injured and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, the IAF added. The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said.
The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official said. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.
