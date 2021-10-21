OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured
Listen to this article

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday morning.

The Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector, the IF informed in a tweet.

The pilot has been injured and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, the IAF added. The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official said. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout