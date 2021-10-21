Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilot injured

IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district
11:53 AM IST Livemint

Plane crash in Madhya Pradesh: The pilot has been injured and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Thursday morning.

The Mirage 2000 aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector, the IF informed in a tweet.

The pilot has been injured and an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident, the IAF added. The pilot ejected safely before the aircraft crashed in Mankabagh village of the district, Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The aircraft had taken off from the Maharajpura airbase at Gwalior in the morning, the official said. Bhind district administration and IAF officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the crash.

