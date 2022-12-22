IAF needs to evolve into aerospace power, check critical deficiencies: IAF Chief

At a time when the Indian Air Force (IAF) is grappling with a shortage of fighter squadrons and is considering inducting force multipliers such as mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control systems (AWACS), the Chief of Air Force Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday stressed on the need of Air Force to swiftly address the critical deficiencies in order to retain the combat edge.
At a time when the Indian Air Force (IAF) is grappling with a shortage of fighter squadrons and is considering inducting force multipliers such as mid-air refuellers and airborne warning and control systems (AWACS), the Chief of Air Force Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday stressed on the need of Air Force to swiftly address the critical deficiencies in order to retain the combat edge.
“There are certain critical deficiencies like shortage of fighter squadrons and force multipliers which must be addressed on priority to retain our combat edge," Chaudhari said while delivering the inaugural address at the 19th Subroto Mukerjee seminar in New Delhi.
“There are certain critical deficiencies like shortage of fighter squadrons and force multipliers which must be addressed on priority to retain our combat edge," Chaudhari said while delivering the inaugural address at the 19th Subroto Mukerjee seminar in New Delhi.
The IAF currently operates 30 squadrons while an optimum level is pegged at 42. “From an airpower perspective, IAF will be expected to contribute across the full spectrum of conflict. Airpower has the capability to deter, defend, and if required, punish the adversary in a conflict," the IAF chief added.
The IAF currently operates 30 squadrons while an optimum level is pegged at 42. “From an airpower perspective, IAF will be expected to contribute across the full spectrum of conflict. Airpower has the capability to deter, defend, and if required, punish the adversary in a conflict," the IAF chief added.
He emphasized the need of the Indian Airforce to evolve into an aerospace power and develop the capability to fight and win wars of the future. The Air Force chief also pointed at the volatile Indian borders. “Amidst this volatility, we must enhance our collective strength by partnering with nations that share common beliefs and values. We must use our image as a stable country with considerable economic heft to forge mutually beneficial relationships and strategic partnerships," he said.
He emphasized the need of the Indian Airforce to evolve into an aerospace power and develop the capability to fight and win wars of the future. The Air Force chief also pointed at the volatile Indian borders. “Amidst this volatility, we must enhance our collective strength by partnering with nations that share common beliefs and values. We must use our image as a stable country with considerable economic heft to forge mutually beneficial relationships and strategic partnerships," he said.
Chaudhari also talked about the great power rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region where an established superpower i.e. United States is increasingly being challenged by established regional power i.e. China which also has global ambitions.
Chaudhari also talked about the great power rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region where an established superpower i.e. United States is increasingly being challenged by established regional power i.e. China which also has global ambitions.
“The outcome of this great power competition will have repercussions for all major players in the region. In the existing world order, where national interests and realpolitik dictate the actions of state players, there would always be an overlap between competition and cooperation," the IAF chief said.
“The outcome of this great power competition will have repercussions for all major players in the region. In the existing world order, where national interests and realpolitik dictate the actions of state players, there would always be an overlap between competition and cooperation," the IAF chief said.
“When we look at India, there are many things that are going our way. Our economic progress, military might, political stability and diplomatic deftness have put us on the center stage and announced to the world that India has arrived," he added.
“When we look at India, there are many things that are going our way. Our economic progress, military might, political stability and diplomatic deftness have put us on the center stage and announced to the world that India has arrived," he added.
Chaudhari also emphasized on the importance of self-reliance and said “We need to focus more on research and development with an aim to manufacture on our own rather than relying on minor indigenization of foreign products."
Chaudhari also emphasized on the importance of self-reliance and said “We need to focus more on research and development with an aim to manufacture on our own rather than relying on minor indigenization of foreign products."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.