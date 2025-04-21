IAF officer alleging assault actually started it? Viral video turns tables in Bengaluru road rage case

With blood visible on his face and neck, the officer recorded a video stating: "A bike came from behind and stopped our car... the guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people', and they abused my wife and I couldn't bear it. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."