IAF officer ‘honey-trapped’ by Pakistani agent; arrested for sharing secret defence information

A serving Indian Air Force officer was arrested for allegedly sharing information concerning the military after being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative via social media.

According to the news agency PTI, based on the IAF's complaint, a case was registered under the Official Secrets Act against the officer, and the officer was arrested on May 30.

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The chargesheet was filed before the competent court on July 30 after completion of the investigation, police said in a statement. He was later sent to Tihar Jail.

“Based upon a complaint by the Indian Air Force authorities, a serving air force officer was arrested on May 30 on allegations of being honey-trapped by a Pakistani intelligence operative,” it said.

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Police sources told PTI that the officer allegedly shared information concerning military-related activities. The investigation is linked to a suspected espionage network in which the accused officer was allegedly contacted through social media by a woman.

According to Live Hindustan, the wing commander was going through a difficult phase in his personal life when he met the woman on social media. She subsequently interacted with him via video calls and other digital platforms, a source told PTI.

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Taking advantage of the situation, the woman reportedly obtained many defence secrets. She would also reportedly visit the defence units with the officer.

The woman is suspected to have been operating on behalf of intelligence handlers based in Pakistan, they said.

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What are the allegations? According to Live Hindustan, the officer is accused of sharing defence secrets with the Pakistan handler and has been booked under the Official Secrets Act.

The Act empowers the government to classify certain information as official secrets and restricts access to prohibited areas such as military installations, power stations, and communication hubs.

The officer sent several documents to the Pakistani handlers through the woman, according to the news outlet.

The officer is also accused of installing data-stealing software on a colleague's mobile phone in an alleged attempt to gain control of the device, according to ANI sources.

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‘Zero tolerance’: IAF The Indian Air Force reaffirmed its zero tolerance for such offences under the Official Secrets Act.

IAF officials said, "He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies. Due to proactive measures, he was caught. The IAF has zero tolerance for such activities."