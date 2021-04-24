NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Saturday picked up four oxygen containers from Singapore to address the acute shortage of medical oxygen at home amid a huge spike in cases of covid-19 in India.

“We stand with India in its fight against Covid-19. Through a bilateral and multi-agency effort, an @IAF_MCC transport plane picked up 4 cryogenic oxygen containers at @ChangiAirport in Singapore this morning.@PMOIndia @MEAIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IndiainSingapore," said a Twitter post by the Singapore High Commission in India.

The city state is among the countries India approached for quick airlifting of containers to rush oxygen to thousands of patients admitted in hospitals across the country, including the Indian capital. A ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections has resulted in the number of cases crossing the 16 million mark, with single day cases topping 345,000, and the number of deaths in a single day crossing the 2,600 mark. This comes amid a massive shortage of hospital beds, vital drugs and oxygen for the severely ill.

India is also expected to airlift oxygen containers from the United Arab Emirates and oxygen generation plants from Germany, as countries like France, UK and Russia also offered assistance. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson late Friday said that he was looking at ways to help India.

"We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India," Johnson was quoted as saying by the British media on Friday, describing India as a great partner and adding that Britain was looking at providing ventilators or therapeutics.

