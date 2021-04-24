IAF picks up four oxygen containers from Singapore

The city state is among the countries India approached for quick airlifting of containers to rush oxygen to thousands of patients admitted in hospitals across the country, including the Indian capital. A ferocious second wave of covid-19 infections has resulted in the number of cases crossing the 16 million mark, with single day cases topping 345,000, and the number of deaths in a single day crossing the 2,600 mark. This comes amid a massive shortage of hospital beds, vital drugs and oxygen for the severely ill.