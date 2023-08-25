IAF plans to order around 100 more LCA Mark-1A fighter jets; to replace with MiG-21: Report2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:30 AM IST
Indian Air Force plans to order 100 more LCA Mark1A fighter jets to boost the indigenous aerospace sector.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is now planning to place orders for around 100 more LCA Mark1A fighter jets, news agency ANI has reported. This comes after India achieved a remarkable feat after Chandrayaan 3 made a successful landing, the indigenous aerospace sector sector is now lookimg to receive a major boost. The IAF plans to buy more Made in India LCA Mark1A fighter jets and replace the MiG-21 fighter jets.