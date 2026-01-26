IAF Rafales, Sukhois' Sindoor formation marks Republic Day fly-past over Kartavya Path — watch pilot's eye-view

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday delivered a breathtaking aerial display over Delhi's Kartavya Path. The stunning spectacle featured several distinct formations, including the Arjan, Varuna, Vajraang, Vijay, and a specialised Operation Sindoor tribute.

As the Republic Day ceremonies concluded, the IAF’s fly-past served as a grand finale, demonstrating a flawless synergy between pilot and technology through high-speed manoeuvres. This year’s fleet consisted of 29 aircraft — comprising 16 fighters, nine helicopters, and four transport planes — launched from five separate airbases.

Tactical formations, manoeuvres A notable segment featured a C-130 lead aircraft accompanied by two C-295s in a 'Vic' formation. In this traditional V-shaped arrangement, all aircraft maintain a uniform altitude, with wingmen aligning their wings against the leader's horizontal stabiliser for precision. A similar 'Vic' formation was utilised by a P-8i aircraft flanked by two Su-30s.

The 'Vajraang' formation, consisting of six Rafale jets, highlighted the IAF's strategic air power. This tight, dynamic display is designed to project operational readiness and military strength. Additionally, a lone Rafale streaked across the North water channel at 900 kmph, maintaining an altitude of just 300 meters.

Upon reaching the viewing dais, the jet executed the "Vertical Charlie". In this manoeuvre, the aircraft accelerates at a low altitude before pulling into a steep vertical climb, performing multiple rapid rolls to showcase its immense engine thrust and the pilot's technical mastery.

Operation Sindoor tribute The IAF reaffirmed its commitment to aerospace dominance by showcasing the "Sindoor" formation. This 'Spearhead' arrangement included two Rafales, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and a Jaguar. This specific display was dedicated to the Air Force's decisive actions during Operation Sindoor — a four-day military response following the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam.

The operation underscored the IAF's capacity to influence military results through rapid integration of new weapon systems and seamless inter-service cooperation. This high state of readiness is maintained through a philosophy of "Train Like We Fight" and a strong focus on indigenous maintenance and logistics.

On the ground, the spectacle was complemented by a 72-member musical ensemble, featuring Agniveer women musicians, who performed the stirring "Sound Barrier" composition.

The IAF marching contingent, led by Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar, marched in a 12x12 formation. The IAF band consisted of 72 musicians, which included 57 Agniveer men and nine Women Agniveer and three drum majors.