The Indian Air Force Wednesday said the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has handed over the first trainer version of the LCA Tejas to Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari in Bengaluru, ANI reported.

"Today is a momentous day and a matter of pride for me to accept the first two-seater LCA aircraft. This day will go down in history as a really remarkable one that exemplifies the prowess of the Indian domestic aviation industry," IAF chief said at the ceremony in Bengaluru.

Chaudhari said the IAF has a fleet of 220 LCAs in the inventory and has signed a contract for 83 additional LCAs and moving forward to procuring 97 more.

"It is a matter of pride for us, in the Indian Air Force having set up two LCA squadrons already. We have now signed a contract for 83 additional LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) and we are moving forward to procuring 97 more LCAs. In the coming years, we will have a fleet of 220 LCAs in the inventory of the Indian Air Force," the IAF chief said.

"I once again wish each one of you the very best to ensure that we in the Indian Air Force receive our orders on time and start flying them in a good period of time. My compliments to all the stakeholders and best wishes to all of you for a bright and successful future," ANI quoted the IAF Chief as saying.

Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt, who was the chief guest during the function, said, "Today is a historic day. I am very proud to be in HAL and to witness all agreements done here. We have handed over the first LCA twin-seater to IAF." "Some years ago we were dependent on other countries for fighter jets. PM Modi wants India to do better in all fields. We are getting Atmanirbhar," the minister was reported as saying.

The Bengaluru based HAL said the twin seater variant has all the capabilities to support the training requirements of the IAF and augments itself to the role of fighter as well in case of necessity.

HAL has an order of 18 twin seater from IAF and is planning to deliver eight twin seater in FY 2023-24. Further, 10 twin seaters would be delivered progressively by 2026-27. Further orders are also expected from IAF. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

