Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  IAF reveals what led to accidental firing of BrahMos into Pakistan

IAF reveals what led to accidental firing of BrahMos into Pakistan

Livemint

  • The IAF said that the incident caused a loss of 25 crore to the government exchequer

BrahMos variants can be launched from land, air and sea (File)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has given an explanation to the Delhi High Court regarding the accidental firing of a BrahMos supersonic missile that landed in Pakistan two years ago.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the IAF told the High Court that combat connectors of the Brahmos missile "remained connected to the junction box" which led to accidental firing in Pakistan.

The Air Force added that the incident caused a loss of 25 crore to the government exchequer. The IAF also told the court that the incident had the "effect of affecting the relations" between India and Pakistan.

Indian Navy gets INS Imphal: '75% indigenous, 30 knot speed' | Key features

The IAF's Court of Inquiry examined 16 witnesses and found Group Captain Saurabh Gupta, Squadron Leader Pranjal Singh, and Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma – all members of the Combat Team – responsible for the incident.

The incident caused "potential threat to any airborne/ground object/personnel and also causing damage to the reputation of Indian Air Force and the nation at large and a loss of 24,90,85,000.00 to the government exchequer," the IAF said as per the ET report.

Indian military undertakes successful test of BrahMos cruise missiles – Watch

The reply has been filed in response to a petition filed by Wing Commander Abhinav Sharma in the Delhi HC ascribing blame on the Air Commodore and Squadron Leader for "ignoring" safety precautions.

IAF denied blame on Air Commodore JT Kurien. Instead, the IAF said that "all activities" took place in the presence of Sharma. "All activities had taken place inside the Mobile Autonomous Launcher in his (Sharma) presence and he was a witness to the actions being taken by his Ops officer," the IAF said.

BrahMos is truly a 'Brahmastra' of its time: CDS General Anil Chauhan

On 9 March 2022, India accidentally fired a BrahMos missile into Pakistan, with human error causing the unprecedented incident. The IAF attributed the incident to a technical malfunction during routine maintenance.

