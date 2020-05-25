Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > IAF's 18 Squadron with LCA Tejas to be operational on May 27 at Sulur
A Tejas aircraft takes off in Bengaluru.

IAF's 18 Squadron with LCA Tejas to be operational on May 27 at Sulur

1 min read . 07:43 PM IST IANS

  • The 18 Squadron was formed on April 15, 1965 with the motto 'Teevra aur Nirbhaya' meaning 'Swift and Fearless'
  • Tejas is an indigenous fourth-generation tailless compound delta wing aircraft

CHENNAI : The No. 18 Squadraon 'Flying Bullets' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be operationalised by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on May 27 at Sulur near Coimbatore.

The No. 18 Squadraon 'Flying Bullets' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be operationalised by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on May 27 at Sulur near Coimbatore.

According to a defence press release, the squadron will be equipped with indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas. It will be the second IAF squadron to fly LCA Tejas.

According to a defence press release, the squadron will be equipped with indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas. It will be the second IAF squadron to fly LCA Tejas.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The 18 Squadron was formed on April 15, 1965 with the motto 'Teevra aur Nirbhaya' meaning 'Swift and Fearless'.

The squadron was flying MiG-27 aircraft before it got number plated on April15, 2016. The squadron was resurrected on April 1 this year at Sulur, the statement said.

The squadron actively participated in the 1971 War with Pakistan and was decorated with the highest gallantry award 'Param Vir Chakra' awarded to Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon posthumously.

It earned the sobriquet of 'Defenders of Kashmir Valley' by being the first to land and operate from Srinagar. The squadron was presented with President's Standard in November 2015.

Tejas is an indigenous fourth-generation tailless compound delta wing aircraft.

The aircraft is equipped with fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics, multimode radar and its structure is made out of composite material.

It is the lightest and smallest in its group of supersonic combat aircraft.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated