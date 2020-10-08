An Indian Air Force ( IAF ) chopper made a precautionary landing in an open field in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh as part of a routine training sortie Thursday afternoon.

Issuing a statement, the IAF said that the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv had to make precautionary landing during a routine training mission. The precautionary landing was carried out in the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district.

Security officials reportedly have cordoned off the area in the open field where the Dhruv chopper has landed.

Pictures and videos that went viral on social media showed large number of people have gathered to see the helicopter.

Earlier, it was reported that the IAF chopper had made emergency landing but the Air Force clarified later saying that the exercise was part of a routine training sortie.

However, no damage or injury was reported as the helicopter landed safely, with prompt and swift emergency actions.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF said, “IAF ALH, while on a routine training mission carried out a safe precautionary landing due to a technical snag in-flight. The helicopter landed safely, with prompt & swift emergency actions by the aircrew. No damage or injury reported on ground, recovery team has been launched.

The IAF is celebrating its 88th anniversary this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Air Force on its foundation day and said that the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect India inspire everyone. PM Modi also lauded the IAF and said its brave soldiers do not only protect the country’s skies, but also play a leading role in serving humanity during any crisis.

