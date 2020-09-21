IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

NEW DELHI : The Indian Air Force's (IAF) newly-inducted Rafale aircraft fleet is all set to get its first woman fighter pilot, a person familiar with the development said on Monday.

The woman pilot in question has been flying MiG-21 fighters and was selected to join the Ambala-based Golden Arrows squadron operating the Rafale jets. However, the name of the lady is yet to be disclosed.

"She was chosen to fly Rafale jets following a stringent selection process. She is undergoing training now," the person cited above stated.

Currently, the multi-role air dominance Rafale aircraft is flying sorties in Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a four-and-half-month-long border row.

5 Rafales join Air Force's Golden Arrows Squadron

Five of the 36 French-made multirole Rafale fighter jets that India has ordered from France were inducted into the Golden Arrows squadron of the IAF in a ceremony at the Ambala air force base on 10 September. The Rafale jets, known for air-superiority and precision strikes, are India's first major acquisition of fighter planes after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia in 1997.

"Rafale is the most potent aircraft and having a woman pilot among its select crew is very significant," said a senior military official said.

In 2018, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi made history by becoming the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo. She flew a MiG-21 Bison in her first solo flight. Chaturvedi was part of a three-member women team commissioned as flying officers in July 2016, less than a year after the government decided to open the fighter stream for women on an experimental basis. The other two women pilots were Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh.

At present, the IAF has 10 women fighter pilots and 18 women navigators. The total strength of women officers serving in the IAF is 1,875, according to a defence ministry response to a parliament question.

The Golden Arrows squadron of the IAF was resurrected in September last year. The squadron was originally raised at Air Force Station, Ambala on October 1, 1951.The squadron has many firsts to its credit; in 1955 it was equipped with the first jet fighter, the legendary De Havilland Vampire.

Ten Rafale jets have been delivered to India so far and five of them stayed back in France for imparting training to IAF pilots. The delivery of all 36 aircraft is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

The second batch of four to five Rafale jets is likely to arrive in India by November.

