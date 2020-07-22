IAF's swift response in eastern Ladakh sent signal to adversaries: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday addressed the inaugural session of the three-day Air Force Commander's Conference, where he said that IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances faced by the country are well regarded by the nation.

"Addressed inaugural session of Air Force Commander's Conference today. IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by the nation," the Defence Minister said.

In his address, the defence minister also appreciated the proactive response by the IAF in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months. He stated that the professional manner in which IAF conducted the air strikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries, according to an official press release.

Discussing the current situation of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, Rajnath also praised IAF's contribution in supporting the nation’s response to contain the virus and the role played during several HADR missions.

He said that IAF's contribution during the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force has transported medical supplies to the States and supporting agencies to combat the coronavirus.

The defence minister also acknowledged IAF’s role in adapting to changes in technology and adopting technologies such as Nano Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber and Space domains. He assured the commanders that all requirements of the Armed Forces, whether financial or otherwise, would be fulfilled.

Moreover, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in his address to the Commanders stated that the IAF was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He noted that the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable. He emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

During the three-day conference, commanders will review the current operational scenario and deployments before deliberating on building the IAF capabilities in the next decade to tackle all emerging threats.

