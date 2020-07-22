IAF's swift response in eastern Ladakh sent signal to adversaries: Rajnath

Moreover, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria in his address to the Commanders stated that the IAF was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. He noted that the response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable. He emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.