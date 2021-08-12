An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who was served with a show-cause notice by the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, was granted temporary protection by the Gujarat High Court.

The Gujarat HC directed the IAF to provide Yogendra Kumar, 28, an opportunity to present his case.

During the court hearing, the central government told the court that the staffer was sacked because he refused to get vaccinated against coronavirus. The Centre said Covid vaccination has been made a service condition.

Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas told a division bench of Justices A J Desai and A P Thaker that across India, nine personnel had refused to get vaccinated and they were given show-cause notices. One of them, who did not respond to the notice, was terminated from service, Vyas said.

He said as far as the vaccine, in general, is concerned, it is optional, but for the Air Force, it has been made a service condition, Vyas added.

Also, it is imperative to see one should not put the Indian Air Force in a vulnerable state, and it is required for personnel to mandatorily get vaccinated, he told the court.

Kumar had approached the court, seeking quashing of the show cause notice, dated May 10, 2021, issued to him by the IAF after he declined to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Kumar also requested the court to direct the IAF to follow the central government's order that the vaccine is purely voluntary and not mandatory.

On the plea of Kumar, the HC directed the IAF to consider his case afresh. The court disposed of his plea after ordering that the interim relief granted to the petitioner unwilling to get vaccinated shall continue until his case is decided by the IAF.

