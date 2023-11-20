IAF scrambles Rafale fighters to search for UFO near Imphal airport
Indian Air Force scrambled Rafale fighter aircraft to search for unidentified flying objects near Imphal airport.
The Indian Air Force on Sunday received information about the sighting of unidentified flying objects near the Imphal airport. Soon, the IAF scrambled its Rafale fighter aircraft to search for them. The sighting of the UFO over Imphal airport took place around 2.30 pm after which a few commercial flights were affected.