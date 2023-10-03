IAF seeks mountain radars to look deep into China as border dispute continues
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Tuesday said the IAF will boost its capabilities with locally made military hardware including mountain radars for the disputed frontier with China to look deep inside the neighbour’s territory.
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Tuesday said the IAF will boost its capabilities with locally made military hardware including mountain radars for the disputed frontier with China to look deep inside the neighbour’s territory.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message