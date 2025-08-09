IAF shares before-and-after images of Muridke LeT HQ, JeM HQ revealing devastation from Operation Sindoor | See photos

The Indian Air Force, on Saturday, revealed ‘Before’ and ‘After’ images of headquarters of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan, revealing the extent of destruction Pakistan incurred after India's Operation Sindoor.

The 'before' and ‘after’ images of the damage show devastating differences — showcasing gaping holes in the facilities. Aerial photos of the LeT, JeM headquarters captured after India's attack, reveal nearly half of the facilities covered with barren patches, where buildings and rooftops once stood.

Before and After images of LeT, JeM HQs following Operation Sindoor

Indian Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh showcased the photos while addressing the 16th Air Chief Marshal L M Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 9.

Extent of damage JeM, LeT HQs suffered Speaking about the extent of damage that the terror beds in Pakistan suffered following India's Operation Sindoor, the IAF chief said that there was “hardly any collateral” at the JeM headquarter in Bahawalpur.

"These are the before and after images of the damage we caused (at Bahawalpur - JeM HQ)... There's hardly any collateral here... The adjacent buildings are fairly intact... Not only did we have satellite pictures, but also from local media, through which we could get inside pictures..."

Extent of attack in JeM HQ in Bahawalpur

Air Marshal A P Singh also shared the images of the Lashkar-e-Taiba HQ's senior leadership's area where members of the terrorist outfit would come together to conduct meetings. It is located in Pakistan's Muridke.

Extent of damage in Muridke

“... This is their senior leadership's residential area. These were their office building where they would get together to conduct meetings. We could get video from the weapons themselves as the location was within range," said IAF Chief AP Singh while displaying the photos.

Operation Sindoor In the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor – striking nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) – in retaliation to the lethal Pahalgam attack in April, that killed 26 civilians.

Touted as the Indian military’s biggest and deepest strike yet, ‘Operation Sindoor’ marked India's first joint operation since the 1971 war. All three defence branches — Army, Navy, and Air Force — coordinated to carry out the strikes on Pakistan to eliminate Jaish-e-Muhammed and Lashkar leadership.