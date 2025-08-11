IAF shares new video with glimpses of attack on Pakistani terror camps during Operation Sindoor | Watch

The Indian Air Force has released a new video sharing glimpses of the precise moment when IAF jets hit terror bases in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

"Across the Himalayas, over the island chains, over oceans deep, the IAF stands ready, vigilant, unseen [and] unmatched," the voiceover on the video said.

The video also shows clips of the Balakot air strike in 2019 following Pulwama terror attack as well as the 1971 surgical strikes in Dhaka in the erstwhile East Pakistan, which eventually led to the freedom of Bangladesh.

Watch the video here:

IAF downed 6 Pakistani aircraft in Operation Sindoor The IAF's video came days after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed that the air force shot down five Pakistani jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor.

This was the largest surface-to-air kill by India recorded till now, Singh said, presenting a detailed account of the May 7 strikes on terrorist headquarters and other terror assets near the border and inside Pakistan.

“We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is actually the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” he said during the 16th Air Chief Marshal LM Katre Memorial Lecture in Bengaluru.

The IAF got indications that at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, that were under maintenance there, had also sustained damage, the IAF chief said.

The operation also resulted in a large number of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), drones, and some of their missiles falling into the Indian territory without causing any damage to Indian installations, he added.

During the slideshow, Singh showed visuals of the AWC hangar, which was flattened after the Indian attack.

The IAF chief said that they attacked the airfield based on intelligence inputs during Operation Sindoor.

“So the airfield was attacked and the main building where the planning goes on, which was also used as the civil terminal building at times. As far as the Sukkur airbase is concerned, we attacked the UAB hangar and radar site,” Singh said.