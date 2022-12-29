IAF successfully test fires BrahMos air launched missile: Watch

IAF successfully test fires BrahMos air launched missile: Watch1 min read . 06:41 PM IST
- With this, IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from Bagainst land or sea targets over very long ranges
With an objective to increase the precision strike capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended-range version of the BrahMos Air Launched missile. The tests were conducted in the Bay of Bengal region from a SU-30MKI aircraft against a ship target.
“The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives," the Indian Air Fore tweeted.
The IAF also mentioned the contributions of other organizations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the Indian Navy.
With this, IAF has achieved a "significant capability boost" to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges, a press release from the government said.
“The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL, and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat," the press release added.
BrahMos missile is well-known for its speed which is thrice the speed of sound or 2.8 Mach in standard unit. BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia that produces cruise missiles.
There are multiple points from where BrahMos missiles can be launched like submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.
The test of the BrahMos missile came days after India test-fired Agni-V, which is a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that can strike targets up to a range of 5,000 km. It is an ingeniously built advanced surface-to-surface ballistic missile developed under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP). It is a fire-and-forget missile, which cannot be stopped without an interceptor missile.
