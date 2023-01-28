IAF aircraft crash in Morena update: One pilot killed, probe ordered2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:46 PM IST
- The mid-air collision happened when the two aircrafts were engaged in a simulated combat mission at very high speeds.
A Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed into each other near Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday killing one pilot. The tragic accident happened during a routine training mission.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×