IAF to conduct joint disaster relief exercise at Agra air force station

NEW DELHI :
The Indian Air Force will conduct the Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise ‘Samanvay 2022’ from 28 to 30 November 2022 at Air Force Station Agra.
“With an aim to assess the efficacy of institutional Disaster Management structures and contingency measures, the exercise will comprise a seminar on Disaster Management, a ‘Multi Agency Exercise’ involving static and flying displays of various HADR assets and a ‘Table Top Exercise’," the defence ministry said.
According to the ministry, along with involvement of various stakeholders from the country, the exercise will see participation by representatives from the ASEAN countries as well.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be Chief Guest for the Capability Demonstration events planned during the exercise on 29 November.
The Defence Ministry in a statement said that the Samanvay 2022 will promote a synergistic approach towards HADR by various national and regional stakeholders involved in Disaster Management including the Civil Administration, the Armed Forces, NDMA, NIDM, NDRF, DRDO, BRO, IMD, NRS and INCOIS.
This multi agency engagement is expected to contribute in the evolution of institutional frameworks for effective communication, interoperability, cooperation and their application for successful conduct of HADR.
The exercise also aims to provide a unique platform for exchange of domain knowledge, experience and best practices with the participating ASEAN member countries, the ministry said.
