The Indian Air Force has been deputed to ferry high capacity tankers for the transport of oxygen from Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as India battles a major surge of covid-19 infections.

The government’s move follows infections topping 330,000 in the past 24 hours and many hospitals in the country especially in the national capital region of New Delhi reporting a major shortage in oxygen supplies.

“With a view to make available additional tankers for movement of oxygen, the Ministry of Home Affairs is coordinating lifting of high capacity tankers from abroad, such as Singapore and UAE by Indian Air Force transport planes. Further, Ministry of Railways is running special trains carrying oxygen tankers across the country for faster movement," a government statement said.

The Central Government has prohibited supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those for few essential sectors through an order dated 18th April 2021, the home ministry statement issued after a meeting taken by Home Minister Amit Shah said.

“This has resulted in significant augmentation of supply of medical oxygen. Steps are being taken to further reduce consumption of industrial oxygen by industries, which will augment the supply of oxygen for medical purpose," it said.

“The ministry has further written to States and union territories to direct District Collectors and Deputy Commissioners to list all the plants situated in their district, in which different types of oxygen is generated, along with the installed capacity. They should also take action to revive those plants, which are lying closed. These efforts will ensure ready availability of oxygen at the district level, besides supply of medical oxygen from usual channels," it said.

“MHA is also facilitating movement of medical oxygen across the country as per approved allocation plan. Indian Air Force has started transporting empty tankers after delivery of oxygen to destination State and union territory to oxygen producing locations to reduce movement time," the statement added.

