The event will take place in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The first indigenously made light combat helicopter (LCH) will be inducted in the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, 3 October. The event will take place in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The first indigenously made light combat helicopter (LCH) will be inducted in the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, 3 October. The event will take place in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
The LCH has been created to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess. The LCH's multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons.
The LCH has been created to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess. The LCH's multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons.
In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH at a cost of ₹3,887 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Limited Series Production (LSP) LCH at a cost of ₹3,887 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess. Looking forward to it," Singh tweeted.
"I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF's combat prowess. Looking forward to it," Singh tweeted.
-The aircraft has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-The aircraft has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-The LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability
-The LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability
-The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.
-The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.
-The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-The helicopter can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries
-The helicopter can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries
-Several key aviation technologies like a glass cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised into the LCH
-Several key aviation technologies like a glass cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised into the LCH
-According to Ministry of Defence 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five will be for the Indian Army
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-According to Ministry of Defence 10 helicopters would be for the IAF and five will be for the Indian Army
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-The first indigenously made LCH will be inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
-The first indigenously made LCH will be inducted into the IAF inventory at a ceremony in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
-The helicopter has been tested under stringent operating conditions including at sea level, in desert regions and in Siachen. In February 2020, it was declared ready for production.
-The helicopter has been tested under stringent operating conditions including at sea level, in desert regions and in Siachen. In February 2020, it was declared ready for production.